As the area started to thaw Friday, the city of Temple joined the nearly 12 million Texans who have had disruptions to their water.
The city Friday morning issued a boil water notice for Temple residents who live east of Interstate 35. Spokeswoman Emily Parks said the notice was required after an “unexpected water main break.”
“Public Works crews have located the break and are actively repairing the issues,” Parks said. “An update will be provided as soon as possible when more information is known.”
Before consumption, residents need to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. Residents who have questions about the notice should contact Temple’s Utility Services Department at 254-298-5611.
“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption,” Parks said. “When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption.”
Thousands of Temple residents remain without power to boil their water, according to Oncor Electric Delivery. An estimated 3,668 Oncor customers who live in the boil-water area are without power to make their water safe to drink.
Overall, at least 17,650 Bell County remain without power, according to Oncor.
Temple is not alone in having water issues in the region.
Belton near Loop 121
In Belton, the city asked residents who live near Loop 121 to conserve water when possible because of low water pressure. City crews have been working on the issue since Wednesday. That issue caused the Bell County Jail to lose water service, according to county officials.
Earlier, Belton asked residents who live near Sixth Avenue from Birdwell Street to I-35 and Palmetto Street were under a boil water notice until midnight Thursday after a water main broke.
Killeen boil notice
The city of Killeen has been under a citywide boil water notice since late Wednesday. Numerous broken water pipes were reported in Killeen, and water tanks are not being replenished fast enough because of such high demand.
Jose Segarra, the mayor of the largest Bell County city, said Killeen is working with its supplier, Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1, to fix the situation.
Cameron leaks
In Milam County, the city of Cameron issued a boil water notice Wednesday after four major leaks were found on its waterlines. The lines broke around late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. Crews have been working to fix them.
“The city of Cameron has numerous water leaks all over town, and the water towers are draining because of our residents using their water to keep their lines from freezing in their personal homes,” Parker said. “Our consumption is higher than our production of water at this time. This has lowered our water in the towers.”
One of Cameron’s worst leaks was repaired Thursday afternoon. Water tanks in the city were rising and producing 2,500 gallons of water per minute to keep up with the high demand caused by residents dripping their faucets to keep their pipes from freezing, according to a city of Cameron Facebook post.