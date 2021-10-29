The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was rocking with music from the Blackshirt Cru Spirit Band last week, as the institution unveiled the McClinton Family Intramural Fields — a dedication that featured hundreds of students, faculty, community members and Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.
The project, which included replacing 2.6 acres of natural grass with artificial fields, was funded through a $1 million donation from Waco residents Carol McClinton and Paul McClinton.
“Thanks to the generosity of the McClinton family, UMHB now has a beautifully upgraded recreation space, including the Crunch Time Pavilion,” Ashley Smith, a UMHB spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Other improvements include new field lighting … and permanent striping for the recreational sports played on these fields, including football, lacrosse, soccer and softball.”
However, the newly constructed fields — built with materials from RS3 Turf — will provide more than a permanent location for more students to partake in scheduled intramural activities.
“In addition, the fields are used for exercise and sport science classes, student life events and unstructured student recreation,” Smith said.
Paul McClinton, who was welcomed to the McClinton Family Intramural Fields through a victory line of cheering students, was pleased to see his family’s donation make an immediate impact at the campus.
“I am at a loss for words, but I am so grateful for this day and I will never forget it,” he said.
UMHB President Randy O’Rear extended his gratitude to the McClintons.
“We are proud to have the McClinton name on this incredible facility at UMHB,” he said. “Our intramural fields are one of the busiest places on campus, and our students deserve this beautiful new space to gather and play.”