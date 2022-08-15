Three men were indicted Wednesday in three separate criminal incidents.
Reginald Daniels, 25, of Round Rock, was indicted on robbery, a second-degree felony.
On June 3, an arrest affidavit said, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to Huggy Bear Mart, 1706 S. 31st St., for a robbery.
At the scene, officers spoke to a woman they described in the affidavit as visibly upset worker on duty when the robbery occurred.
“She was working behind the counter when Daniels came around the cashier counter and asked her to open the register,” the affidavit said. “She retreated to the manager’s office, which is a small, enclosed space behind the counter, and Daniels followed her. Daniels clapped his hand at (her) and told her several times to get him the money from the register.”
Daniels could not open the register and allegedly took tobacco products instead, according to the affidavit.
“(The woman) said she decided to defend herself and swung at Daniels with a metal pole,” the affidavit said.
The woman said she was scared because she was trapped in the manager’s office with Daniels blocking the door.
“Daniels was interviewed by Temple detectives and admitted to trying to get the money from the register, and he was ready to ‘kick’ the lady,” the affidavit said.
Daniels remained at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Casey Butler Ryan
Casey Butler Ryan, 43, of Holland, was indicted on theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on April 4, at about 6 p.m., deputies responded to a theft call in Salado.
At the scene, a man told deputies that an 18-foot trailer valued at about $11,000 with about $1,200 worth of lumber was stolen from his residence, the affidavit said.
Investigators, the affidavit said, identified Ryan as one of the two alleged suspects in the theft through surveillance video and interviewed him at the Bell County Jail, where he was jailed for a different offense.
“Ryan described the offense as a crime of opportunity, stating that he took the trailer and some wood, hooked it up to his truck, and dropped it off for a buyer who paid him a couple of hundred dollars,” the affidavit said. “Ryan refused to name his accomplice, who can be seen in the video. The trailer has not been recovered.”
Ryan remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $52,000.
Johnny Javaris Lyons
Johnny Javaris Lyons, 28, of Temple, was indicted with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
On May 4, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to an apartment complex for a burglary, according to an arrest affidavit.
At the scene, a woman was interviewed who told officers she was moving out and left her door unlocked while she ran some items to the dumpster.
“When she returned to her apartment, the door was locked, and she observed someone closing the blinds,” the affidavit said. “She walked to the rear of the first floor of the apartment, and a male was observed running from the apartment with the caller/victim’s purse. Officers pursued the suspect, who then disappeared from their sight.”
A homeowner nearby, the affidavit said, called police and told them there was a male hiding in his backyard who matched the description of Lyons and went to investigate.
“Lyons had stripped down to his boxers,” the affidavit said. “The jeans he was previously wearing were lying nearby and had the victim’s debit card inside the pocket. The victim’s purse was also located next to Lyons’ discarded clothing.”
Officers obtained surveillance video from a business near the apartment that “showed Lyons park his vehicle, exit, and walk towards the apartment complex,” the affidavit said. “Shortly thereafter, Lyons is observed walking back towards his vehicle as officers pull up. Lyons looks at the officers and takes off running.”
Lyons remained at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $29,000.