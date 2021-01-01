Bell County residents are ringing in the New Year with local gas prices lower than the state average.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. However, local prices are more than 20 cents less.
In Temple, the lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $1.72, recorded Thursday at Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, according to GasBuddy.com.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.13 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.83 per gallon, according to a news release.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.25, AAA Texas said.
Other Temple gas stations are offering gas at prices lower than the state average, GasBuddy.com reported.
The second-lowest price in Temple was recorded at Valero, 5520 S. General Bruce Drive, where a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $1.73.
Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave., was selling a gallon of regular unleaded fuel for $1.74 on Thursday.
H-E-B, 1206 W. Adams Ave, was selling a gallon of regular unleaded fuel for $1.75 on Thursday
Throughout 2020, on average for the entire year, drivers in Texas have been filling up with the cheapest gas in 16 years, according to AAA historical gas price data. The annual average for a gallon of regular unleaded statewide this year was $1.87. The last time Texas had a cheaper statewide annual average was in 2004 at $1.74 per gallon, according to the release.
The Lone Star state average has been below $2 a gallon since mid-March — the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 a gallon for the first time. A drop in demand as a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes has been the primary cause for the decline in gas prices, according to industry analysts, and this trend could continue into early 2021, the release said.
“While the state’s pump price average has been flirting with returning to $2 a gallon, the annual average for a gallon of regular unleaded is the cheapest it’s been in 16 years,” AAA Texas spokesman Joshua Zuber said. “And gas price averages may be headed down again after the year-end holiday travel season concludes in early January.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country as of Thursday, according to gasprices.aaa.com.