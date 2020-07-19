BELTON — The two-day horse show of the Stock Horse Association of Texas wound up Saturday evening at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Jill Dukel of Archer City, executive director of the association, said riders from age 8 to 75 competed for money and prizes in the ranch-related events of cow work, reining, trail and pleasure.
“We’re an equine nonprofit,” she said. “We travel all over the state putting on educational clinics.”
SHTX believes the ideal western stock horse must be proficient in many areas of everyday ranch work and be an all around broke horse, she said.
Formed in 1996, SHTX has about 1,700 members, and is like a big family, she said.
“We do 11 shows a year,” she said. “This is our fourth one this year.”
This was their first show in Belton, she said. They were supposed to be here in May, but had to reschedule.
As explained in the SHTX brochure, Stock Horse Pleasure measures the horse’s ability to be a pleasure while carrying a rider from one ranch task to another. In Stock Horse Trail, the horse is ridden through ranch-like obstacles. Stock Horse Reining measures the horse’s ability to smoothly perform basic maneuvers. Cow Horse Work can include boxing, fence work, roping or circling.
Troy Koehl, 48, of Montgomery, who usually competes in the SHTX shows, didn’t ride in this one, he said. As a trainer who specializes in reining and cow work, he taught a clinic on Friday.
Having grown up on a ranch, he said, he started training riders in reining about 12 years ago and in cow work about three years ago. He has also taught the other two areas of SHTX competition, trail and pleasure.
A spectator who watches the competition in the arena may not see the rider do much, he said.
“A lot of it is with the feet,” he said. “Here the horse is working on the cow and you don’t want the horse to wait on you for the cue.”
One aspect the judges look for in a horse is that it be “willingly guided,” he said.
Young riders can learn a lot through the clinics and the competition, he said.
“Over the years, I’ve seen people grow from not even knowing anything about a horse to winning buckles,” he said.
Caroline Phelps, 18, of Fort Worth, sat on her horse, Chuck, after competing in Stock Horse Pleasure on Saturday morning.
This is her fourth year in the club, she said.
“I started taking lessons,” she said. “I met one of my coaches, Cherie Morton. She introduced me to this.”
Phelps was the SHTX novice youth champion in reining in 2019, she said. The sport is very rewarding, she said, even though it requires a lot of work.
“It’s nice to come to shows, have a good run and see it pay off,” she said. “I’m thankful we get to do it with everything going on, being around our horse friends and all.”