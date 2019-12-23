The pursuit of a 2008 stolen Nissan Altima ended early Monday morning with the arrest of five males.
The vehicle — stolen Friday from the Ariza Apartments, 2012 S. 31st St. — was pursued by law enforcement officers at about 12:45 a.m., Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The chase began in Williamson County.
The car reached speeds of about 115 mph on northbound Interstate 35, according to scanner traffic. At some point, spike strips were placed on the roadway.
The vehicle left the road near mile marker 297, according to Weems.
Five males ran from the vehicle but were captured by deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety.
The owner was notified the car was recovered, Weems said.
No one was injured.