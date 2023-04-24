BELTON — Jurors in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks had a gruesome start to their week on Monday after viewing photos of the shallow grave in remote Oklahoma where the bodies of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were found more than a week after they disappeared from Temple.
Cedric Marks, 48, of Killeen, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty in the death penalty case. He has been in the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling more than $2 million.
Marks opted to represent himself in a trial that began testimony April 17. Longtime District Attorney Henry Garza is personally trying the case and said in opening statements Marks is on surveillance footage at a Walmart in Oklahoma buying clothes and a shovel. Garza said cellphone pings placed Marks in the area as he had familial ties there and was therefore familiar with the terrain in Oklahoma where the bodies were found.
“They loaded up the bodies … and they booked it due north to Clearview, Okla,” Garza said in opening statements. “Then he fled to Michigan.”
On Monday, Garza and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell published to a jury photos taken by Oklahoma crime scene experts as they unearthed Scott and Swearingin on a vacant property near the Northfork Cemetery where the Marks family had burial space.
Garza said if their informant hadn’t come forward with information regarding the two victims’ disappearance, the two Temple friends might still be missing today.
“We would have never found them,” Garza said.
Apparently, the informant gave police such approximate mileage and a detailed description, it didn’t take long for Oklahoma police to locate the land and signs of a fresh grave.
“To me, it was a good indicator of a possible burial site,” said Colin Fowler, an Oklahoma officer in Okfuskee County who first found the site.
“It’s a very rural area,” Fowler said of the forested land about five miles from Clearview, Okla., where Swearingin and Scott’s bodies were found. “There are properties out there, but they are pretty far away from each other.”
Clearview, Okla., has about 50 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
When Special Agent Kurt Titsworth of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made it out to the scene with the FBI, local sheriffs and the medical examiner’s office, the team of anthropologists and forensic archaeologists began carefully sorting through every piece of evidence they could.
“There was debris all over the property, especially where we were searching,” Titsworth said.
Angela Berg was the forensic anthropologist who carefully exhumed the two bodies over the course of two days. She said there were obvious signs of disturbed soil and debris covering the burial site.
“There were a bunch of branches that appeared to have been cut,” Berg said.
Once officials started digging the site, it didn’t take them long to find Scott and Swearingin. Though the bodies were intact, the photos published to jurors Monday were grizzly.
Swearingin’s body was placed first face up in the 6-foot by 3-foot-wide grave less than two feet deep. Scott’s smaller frame was placed on top of Swearignin’s body face down. Both were then covered in Oklahoma’s red clay dirt and a few large rocks.
Most of Scott and Swearingin’s family left the courtroom as Berg talked jurors through the many photos along with the science of unearthing possible homicide victims. Some family members remained and wept softly, then embraced once Berg’s testimony was complete.
“The FBI also came out and assisted in screening the soil for us,” Berg said. “They’re very skilled at that.”
Scott and Swearingin’s identities were confirmed through their fingerprints.
Marks has cross examined every witness put on the stand by the prosecution. His questions seem to circle back to a possible red Jeep SUV that was supposedly in the area — a different vehicle than the white Toyota RAV4 prosecutors have consistently shown to jurors as a possible vehicle used in the homicides.
Marks has also tried to poke holes in the prosecution’s assertion that a flat blade shovel was used to dig the grave after drone photos only recently revealed such a shovel may have been tossed over the fence across the street from where the bodies were found.
“Can you definitively say there was a straight edge shovel used?” Marks asked Berg.
“No, I cannot,” Berg replied.
Prosecutors so far have entered some 500 exhibits, mostly crime scene technician photos from Swearingin’s home in Temple and a home in Killeen where Swearingin’s car was traced. But much of the evidence against Marks so far has been circumstantial. No DNA evidence has yet been entered into the record linking Marks directly to the killings, but at least one witness said last week she saw Marks casing Swearingin’s home the day he disappeared.
Once the prosecution rests, Marks said he plans to call his ex-wife to the stand, with whom he has two sons.
On Monday, Garza said he fully expects the trial to go the rest of this week, possibly further.
“I really do think we will push into the first week of May,” Garza said Monday when asked about a timeline by Judge Steve Duskie.
“There’s just a lot of information in this case,” Duskie said.
Testimony will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the 426th District Courtroom, located on the second floor of the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.