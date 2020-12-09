A Bell County man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for allegedly firing a gun at a mother and her children.
David Shriner, who lives in the Bell County portion of Moody, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The 77-year-old suspect was arrested on Sept. 25 when Bell County deputies were called to the 7700 block of Franklin Road in Moody regarding a shots-fired call, according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman told deputies that Shriner cursed at her and her 7-year-old daughter before he went to retrieve a gun and threatened to kill the woman and children while blocking their exit from the home.
The woman said when she tried to take the gun away, Shriner fired the weapon.
Two children, ages 7 and 10, who were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, said they saw Shriner fire the gun in their direction during the incident, the affidavit said.
A neighbor told deputies that he saw the woman and her children run from the house as Shriner exited holding the gun. A .380-caliber pistol was found near a tractor in a garage, the affidavit said.
Shriner boarded an all-terrain vehicle as deputies tried to detain him. He was initially non-compliant but was later handcuffed, the affidavit said.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Jamie Gaston
A 32-year-old Temple woman was indicted Wednesday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony.
Jamie Elizabeth Gaston was arrested after police responded to a disturbance call in Temple.
A woman told officers that Gaston threatened to shoot her and pointed a gun at her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gaston was located driving a vehicle that matched a suspect description. When officers searched her vehicle, they found a firearm on the driver’s floorboard, according to the affidavit.
Gaston was not listed in the Bell County Jail Wednesday.
Other indictments
• Stephanie L. Blackmon, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Rudy Borgas, 49, of Belton , possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Essence Countiss, 17, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Chase L. Daniel, 29, of Temple, theft of metal, aluminum, bronze, copper or brass under $20,000.
• Jorge F. Flores, 33, of Bartlett, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Nick Cruz-Hernandez Jr., 27, of Florence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Edrick M. Holcombe, 40, of Belton, two counts of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
• Sonya Jeter, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Ceciley S. Malone, 31, of Temple, of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Sheila A. Poteet, 41, of Salado, credit card abuse.
• Jazmin B. Rafael, 19, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Wilder K. Smith, 40, of Belton, assault of a public servant.
• Shannan N. Spielman, 32, of Belton, harassment of a public servant.
• Lee A. Steward, 31, of Temple, five counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions.
• Justin C. Sweet, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Sherwin R. Theodore Jr., 19, of Killeen, two counts of harassment of a public servant.