Once again, the 4-H youths in Bell County competed with honors at the 2021 Texas Round Up for the Food Challenge competition held this summer in College Station, winning a spot in the National Food Challenge competition.
Texas 4-H Round Up is the culmination of a 4-H member’s year of hard work and dedication. Each year contests are held throughout the counties, the 12 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension districts and at the state level.
Round Up consists of about 50 competitive events, with some of these contests requiring each individual or team to qualify first at the county and district level to compete at State 4-H Round Up.
The Food Challenge contest is similar to the “Iron Chef” competition. Teams of three to four 4-H’ers are given food items and ingredients, and then they compete to create a dish. They have 60 minutes to set up, prepare the dish, prepare interview information and then clean up.
They then must answer a series of questions from a panel of judges regarding their dish related to nutrition, food preparation and safety, creativity and presentation. They are judged on their teamwork and community involvement in their nutrition project. All scores are tallied and top teams are awarded places.
This year, a Bell County 4-H team won a place to compete at State 4-H Round Up. Members were Catarina Salazar-Canales of Stampede Creek 4-H Club and Casin Sellears, Sarah Wood and Matthew Hampton, all of Tigertown 4-H Club.
Their team’s name is The Breakfast Club. These 4-H’ers practiced all year to earn a place at the state competition. Upon winning first place in their category of nutritious appetizers, this team went on to compete in a final face off with four other teams.
As a winner in the appetizer category competition, they earned the honor to compete at the National Food Challenge competition to be held this fall at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Bell County’s volunteer leader for the Food Show and Food Challenge competition is Barbara Wood.
Congratulations to all the youths participating in this event. If you would like information about the nutrition project area for 4-H, contact Jackie McLaughlin, Sheryl Long or Tonya Elliott at 254-933-5305.