Temple Parks and Recreation’s fourth annual Chinese New Year celebration at Wilson Park Recreation Center honored the 2023 year of the rabbit that symbolizes grace, mercy, beauty and good luck.
As families entered the room dedicated to the celebration on Saturday, they were given construction paper, markers, a 2023 Chinese New Year fortune card and a red envelope that had a coin inserted inside to scratch out the fortune hidden in the card.
Traditionally, a gift of money is inserted into the ornate red colored paper. They’re gifted on special occasions like New Year, birthdays and weddings in China and other Asian countries in an act of sending good fortune. The color red symbolizes energy, happiness and good luck.
Suzi Silveria was born in Korea and since moving to the United States has immersed herself into learning more about Chinese culture.
“I worked at a Chinese restaurant for so long and learned so much. All cultures are important to know about,” Silveria said. “My goal is to keep learning. My husband is Greek so I really want to visit Greece and have him teach me about his culture.”
Miranda Maloy, program coordinator for Wilson Park Recreation Center, told the Telegram that the idea behind hosting cultural celebrations came from the realization that everyone from every culture has a story to share that should be heard.
“I didn’t want to be the keeper of knowledge,” Maloy said. “I’m a Hispanic woman, so when I got here I was very passionate about starting a Day of the Dead event. Día de los Muertos means a great deal to me and my family. When we did that, it was so successful that it became a light bulb moment. There are so many people that want to celebrate their beautiful cultures. It’s our job to, in our own neighborhood, elevate those people to tell their stories and provide an opportunity for people to experience something new.”
Maloy was right. Everyone in attendance at the celebration showed their interest to learn about other cultures. Maloy said that no matter how many people show up to the events, leaving with more knowledge than what you came with is the idea.
“Every celebration we do is educational. We have boards that speak about the history of the culture, we have activities that allow for discussion,” Maloy said. “Some (events) are much larger and some are smaller but we don’t detract from the significance and importance of what we’re celebrating. As long as people are learning, that’s really all we care about, whether five people show up or 155.”
The event caught the attention of Paula Stella, who moved to the area a few months ago. Stella told the Telegram that she enjoys learning new things and is excited that the Wilson Park and Recreation Center offers opportunities to make that happen.
During the arts and crafts activity of making lanterns out of construction paper, Stella shared a story about a friend suggesting she get a Chan Chu — a small money frog. The money frog is believed to attract prosperity and wealth in Chinese culture.
“I got this frog and I’ve been putting money in it for a while now. I’ve become increasingly blessed,” Stella said. “Well one day, I was moving the couch and I cracked it! I don’t have the heart to throw it away so I’ll be keeping it. It’s beautiful.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic, attendance at some cultural celebrations have dwindled. In an effort to keep sharing positive and new stories for the community, Maloy said that mobile programming is in the works.
“We’re leaving the facility to meet people where they are,” Maloy said. “Temple is very blessed to have an incredible number of park systems and trail systems. It really is an urban jungle. With the pandemic and everyone wanting to spend time outside, we did see a dip in attendance so we want to switch gears and bring our incredible programming to them.”
For more information, read the Play By Play e-issue that provides dates and times for upcoming activities and programming by visiting www.templeparks.com.