Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
Temple College takes care of its own.
Circle of Support — a TC organization founded in 2020 just before the COVID pandemic hit Texas — provides assistance to students to help them stay in school.
“We encompass students with wrap-around support outside of academics,” said Clarissa Martinez, director of the organization. “We can help with housing costs and bills, transportation, emergency aid, child care and food — food is our biggie.”
Circle of Support operates Leopard Food Pantry inside the Arnold Student Union building.
“We can help with any need that might arise,” she said. “We want to make sure our whole student is taken care of so they can focus on school. They don’t need to be worrying about where their next meal is coming from or how they can manage rent.”
The TC program is modeled after a similar and very successful program at Amarillo College.
“Amarillo has a great support system, and we’ve created that here in Temple,” Martinez said. “We also operate a food pantry at the Temple College campus in Taylor.”
The pantries are open to enrolled students from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“We are affiliated with the Central Texas Food Bank and they hold a monthly food distribution here at Temple College on the fourth Saturday of each month,” Martinez said.
Distribution day is held in TC’s south parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In addition to food provided by the Central Texas Food bank, Leopard Food Pantry in Temple also has fresh seasonal vegetables grown on the side of the Arnold Student Union.
“The Phi Theta Kappa honor society maintains a community garden and greenhouse on the south end of the student center,” she said. “They provide us with fresh peppers, cilantro and other vegetables when they are in season.”
The pantry has the usual stock of nonperishable items such as crackers, peanut butter and canned fruits and vegetables, and it also has fresh frozen meats such as beef, pork, poultry and fish.
“In addition to food staples, we also have cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products including toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo and soap,” Martinez said.
“Our space is divided into two sections — the food pantry and a nutrition lounge,” she said. “Students can shop for up to 15 items a day in the pantry, and they can come every day if they need to.”
“The nutrition lounge is where students can get up to three grab-and-go items per day. This includes noodles, fruit, oatmeal and cereal, muffins. We also have a tea and coffee bar. Students can either sit at a table in the pantry and eat and grab something to go.”