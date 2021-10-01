BELTON — Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced the repeal of the county’s burn ban on Friday following recent rains.
The burn ban, which prohibited outdoor burning in the county, had been implemented Monday by the Commissioners Court. The county had put the ban in place due to recent dry and windy conditions that elevated the risk of fires.
Previously, commissioners said they had wanted to put the ban in place despite forecasted rain, partially due to the county judge’s ability to rescind the order at any time.
Commissioners will discuss the ban during their Monday meeting, with the county planning to look at it every week.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.