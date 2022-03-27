Firefighters from across Bell County battled a stubborn, wind-driven fire for several hours that threatened several homes.
The incident started just after 2 p.m. Saturday near Buckhorn Cemetery Road and Cowan Road, Taran Vaszocz, chief of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department, said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters from Morgan’s Point Resort and the Moffat departments were later aided by other agencies, including those from Temple, Robinson, Beverly Hills, China Spring, Elm Mott, West, Ross, Speegleville, Downsville and Moody
“By nightfall, virtually every single Bell County fire department had assisted in combating a stubborn, wind-driven fire that threatened multiple structures and lives,” Vaszocz said.
Firefighters from the initial response were exhausted, he said.
“Bell County firefighters fought the good fight all day, assisted by air support and dozer crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service, but the time for additional ground troops had arrived,” he said. “A call was placed to our brothers and sisters in McLennan County for reinforcements.”
Additional firefighters arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
“Some two dozen firefighters from across the county line showed up, tools in hand and ready to work throughout the night,” Vaszocz said. “Through their determination and grit, the fire was further contained and controlled before sunrise. Through their sacrifice, our weary troops caught a few chilly hours of sleep wherever they could find it. Through their sacrifice, the lives and properties of those who live in the area were spared from harm during the night.”
Vaszocz said the fire effort continued Sunday.
A post on social media Sunday afternoon showed thick smoke from a grass fire off Kuykendall Mountain Road near Moffat Road. That blaze was threatening homes and acreage, the post said.
“The fire continues to burn today, and there will be many more folks deserving of our immense gratitude when all is said and done,” the fire chief said, adding that volunteers from several other agencies came to Bell to help with the effort.
“Of course, a reminder that Bell County remains under a burn ban with extreme fire weather conditions continuing throughout this week,” he said. “Please do your part to help us do ours.”