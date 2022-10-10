Human remains located Monday morning in north Temple are believed that of a missing Belton man, police said.
The remains were located in a wooded area at about 9:30 a.m. after a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North Third Street.
Corwin was reported missing to Belton Police on Sept. 16.
“A search of the area was conducted by the Bell County Game Wardens and the Temple and Belton police departments,” Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said in a news release. “Human remains were located in a wooded area at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning.”
“Positive identification of the remains is still pending,” she said. “The circumstances surrounding this death are still under investigation.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.