As Temple voters head to the polls to cast early ballots next week, residents in the city’s District 2 will decide if they would like to see a change in City Council representation.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents most of east and central Temple, will face a challenger for the seat. Zoe Grant, president of the Temple NAACP, announced in February she would run against Morales, who has represented District 2 for four terms.
Early voting begins April 24 for municipal elections, which include three Temple City Council seats. Election Day is May 6.
Morales said this would be her fifth term if elected and she just wanted to run to make sure to see through many of the projects that have been started in recent years.
“For my campaign, I am running because I still care about our community and I care about our residents,” Morales said.
“We have so many good projects going that impact our neighborhoods, our parks and our quality of life. I just want to seal the deal so to speak.”
While Temple City Council members normally are only able to serve for three three-year terms, due to Morales previously resigning her position, city staff has told her she can run two more times.
First elected in May 2011, Morales later resigned in March 2014 under pressure from other Council members. She pleaded no contest on April 9, 2014, to a charge of destruction or alteration of public records — a Class B misdemeanor.
In a special election in July 2014, Morales won back her seat with 63% of the vote. Morales didn’t seek re-election in 2017 until the only candidate for the position withdrew from the race. She won a special election for the seat.
Grant said she was running because she has felt that some of the voices in the city are not being heard.
“I am not trying to go in there and change things, but there are some things that need adjusting,” Grant said. “There are some great things that have come out of the city of Temple. I have been on many boards, but I feel the people feel that their voices are not being heard. So they have stopped coming to the Council meetings and stopped voicing their opinions because they feel it is not going to happen.”
In the three years that Grant has lived in District 2 she has held many positions on local committees and has started a nonprofit organization called Zoe’s Wings.
Another reason behind Grant’s desire to run for the seat is a lack of focus on repairs or improvements needed in the district.
“It is time for new leadership and I think it is time for equality across all districts,” Grant said. “It doesn’t feel like District 2 is getting the attention that it needs. We have several bridges over there on the east side that need immediate attention for the residents.”
Grant also has noted that she has temporarily stepped down from her position as president of the NAACP due to not wanting to bring the organization into politics.
If Grant were to win the election next month, she said she would offer the board her resignation and it would be up to them if they wanted to accept or deny it. She also noted the board would be the ones to replace her if she were to step down.
While Morales is being challenged this year, despite running unopposed last year, she said she was happy to see interest in the local community.
Morales said she only hopes that Grant, and those running for the other City Council seats, have the best interest of everyone in the city in mind.
“We have a lot of people who have different agendas on why they want to run and my hope is it is because they care about our city and our residents,” Morales said “I am just praying that is the motive behind everyone who is running and not just wanting to be against something or whatever, but to be a part of the team. That is really why and how the city can move forward. If we don’t have that we can step backwards and I just don’t want to see that happen.”
In Temple, officials said early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2.