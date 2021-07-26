The Temple and Belton independent school districts will offer students free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2021-22 school year — a move following guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Both districts, like most school systems across Texas, also offered the free meal services last school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
“We know that when students have full stomachs that they are better prepared to learn,” Donna Shelton, Belton ISD’s assistant director of school nutrition, said in a news release on Monday. “We are grateful to be able to provide nutritious meals to all our students at no charge for another year and hope it’s a real benefit to families.”
In April, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stressed how this guidance will ensure that more students — regardless of their socioeconomic status — will be well nourished during their time on campus.
“Students’ success in the classroom goes hand in hand with their ability to access basic needs like healthy and nutritious meals,” Cardona said at the time. “It’s critical that our efforts to reopen schools … safely include programs that provide access to free, healthy meals for our most vulnerable students, particularly those whose communities have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed, and told the Telegram how he is excited for his district to continue offering the service.
“We’re going to continue doing breakfast and lunch at all campuses for all students, and I’m very excited about it ... because I know how much it means to our students and their families that they don’t have to worry about that basic need,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of things come together as we welcome back staff and students … and there’s just a lot of excitement as we get ready to embark on a year that’s more normal than last year.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack — who noted how the reimbursement rate to school meal operators will increase under this guidance — said pandemic-related meal flexibilities are scheduled to end in June 2022.
“States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall,” Vilsack said in a news release. “USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals while being responsive to their local needs as children safely return to their regular routines.”