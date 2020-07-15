Children got an early look at how dangerous texting and driving is, on Wednesday, during an exercise involving pedal carts and calculators at Temple Fire & Rescue’s Junior Fire Cadet Program.
“They use a calculator to simulate a cellphone, and they’re trying to drive around a course,” Cody Close, an officer with the Temple Police Department, said. “It shows them the dangers of it and how important it is to pay full attention.
Aidan Butler was just one of the children smiling and laughing as he completed the course. But the 11-year-old got a firsthand glimpse of the difficulties associated with multitasking while operating a vehicle, as he kept stopping his pedal cart to use the calculator throughout the course.
Close, who was assisting Temple Fire & Rescue’s Junior Fire Cadet Program for children aged 9-13, told the Telegram it feels great to help teach children about traffic safety.
“It’s incredibly important not just for the kids but for us as well,” she said. “For the kids, it’s teaching them basic skills but for us it’s making an impact on them in a positive way, which we need as much of that as we can get.”
Temple Fire & Rescue’s spokesman Santos Soto III said it feels great being allowed to host the Junior Fire Cadet Program — which is in its 22nd year — for community youth.
“We typically focus on one to two activities a day. It could be learning about the ladders we use and being able to climb the big aerial ladder … or staying inside and learning about CPR and first aid,” Soto said. “We hope that it builds teamwork and that confidence in them, and hope it gets them prepared for other difficulties they face in life.”
However, he expressed how it was disheartening having to tell some children they could not participate this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The program only accepted about 30 children this summer.
“We did have to cut our numbers back this year due to social distancing requirements, so we’re at less than half capacity of what it normally is,” Soto said. “We did have several kids who asked to sign up but either was too late or there was another restriction that kept them from being accepted into the camp.”
The Junior Fire Cadet Program began on Monday, July 6 and will run until Friday, July 31. Soto said they typically have activities scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays through Fridays.