A Taylor man was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison after he pleaded guilty taking drugs into the county jail.
Robert Lee Reyna, 41, was sentenced by Judge John W. Youngblood of the 20th District Court for a third-degree felony of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
The sentence was among several for defendants, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in a news release.
Also sentenced were:
• Bryan Almanza, 23, of Taylor, was sentenced to seven years in a state prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for an original second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation.
• Billy Joe Walker, 37, of Rockdale, was sentenced to seven years in a state prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
• Anthony Wayne Maloy, 42, of Rockdale, was sentenced to two separate sentences of four years in a state prison after pleading to two counts of organized crime activity, a first-degree felony.
• Juan Manuel Saucedo-Gallegos, 29, of Cameron, was sentenced to two years in a state prison after pleading guilty to a state jail felony of attempted possession of child pornography.
• Dustin Daniel Sink, 38, of Jarrell, was sentenced to four years in a state prison and ordered to pay $6,000 restitution to the victims after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Gary Wayne Small, 34, of Davilla, was sentenced to four years in a state prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony, engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Robert William Ramey, 31, of Holland, was sentenced to four years in a state prison after pleading guilty to theft between $30,000 and $150,000, a third-degree felony.
• Jose Angel Hernandez, 39, of Cameron, was sentenced to three years in a state prison after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
•Bryan Adam Banda, 28, of Milano, was sentenced to three years in a state prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for a third-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Dylan Joe Tabor, 29, of Cameron, was sentenced to two years confinement a state prison after he pleaded guilty to a unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
• Jose Gerardo Lozano, 40, of Pasadena, was sentenced to nine months in the Milam County Jail after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for an original state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Abbigail Renee Meredith, 19, of Rockdale, was sentenced to one year in a state prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke her probation for an original state jail felony of terroristic threat of a peace officer.
• Carla Renee Alderete, 34, of Taylor, was sentenced to 15 months in a state prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke her probation for an original state jail felony of attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
• Ruben Gonzales, 51, of Rockdale, was sentenced to 755 days in the Milam County Jail after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
• Robert James Latta III, 28, of McDade, was sentenced to a year in a state prison after he pleaded “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
• Alfonso Alejo, 47, of Rockdale, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $180 restitution to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Zachary Lee Norman, 35, of Rockdale, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Robert John Tubbs, 32, of Temple, was placed on three years deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and perform 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1-2 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Wayne Lynn Ireland Jr., 33, of Rockdale, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $3,989.64 restitution to the victim after pleading guilty to criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Robert R. Luna, 38, of Georgetown, was placed on five years deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of bail jumping – failure to appear.
• Osmar Gilberto Espinoza, 29, of Rockdale, was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison, probated for five years with standard conditions including the successful completion of an advanced anger management course and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury, family violence with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.
• Carlene Jeanette Gordon, 55, of Sugarland, was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison, probated for five years with standard conditions and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
• Steven Charles Ellis, 54, of Rockdale, was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison, probated for five years with standard conditions and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Clint Scarborough, 54, of Cameron, was sentenced to two years in a state prison, probated for two years with standard conditions including the successful completion of a substance abuse program after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. He was also sentenced to three days in the Milam County Jail after pleading guilty to a lesser included Class A misdemeanor, attempted possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Alex Brown, 60, of Cameron, was sentenced to ten years in a state prison, probated for five years with standard conditions and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $261 in restitution to the victim after pleading guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony.