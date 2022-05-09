About 92 mail-in ballots are still to be counted in Milam County, votes that could affect the unofficial election results of school bond packages in the Bartlett and Cameron school districts.
Toni Charanza, Milam County election clerk, said Monday it was unclear when the mail-in ballots would be counted but results should be finalized by Wednesday at the latest. The county’s ballot board was contacted on Monday, she said.
“We’re at a standstill,” she said. “We’re doing everything by the book.”
Bartlett ISD voters — spread across Milam, Bell and Williamson counties — appeared to favor a $20 million bond package that failed in November.
The bond package would include needed campus renovations, a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building.
The vote totals are currently 269 for and 238 against, the district posted on its Facebook page.
The majority of voters in Bell and Milam counties decided against the package, but voters in Williamson County strongly supported the bond package.
“It put us over the top by 31 votes,” Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger said Monday. “We’re excited by this.”
Clevenger said he was unsure how many of the uncounted mail-in ballots pertained to his district. One Milam mail-in ballot that arrived Monday did not affect Bartlett ISD, he said.
Two campuses, Bartlett Middle School and Bartlett High School, will be targeted for renovations because of worrisome foundation slab issues that is causing some classrooms to fall into the ground, he said.
The superintendent said he is planning renovation efforts that will likely start within 30 days with an expected completion date by February 2023.
At Bartlett High, “there’s a crack, from the roof to the slab, that’s about 2 inches across,” Clevenger previously told the Telegram. “It goes all the way through four classrooms, through a teacher’s lounge and through the principal’s office … so I would say the whole north side of the high school is falling into the ground.”
Although the $20 million bond was partially planned to address safety issues related to these foundational slab issues, campus additions in response to growth-related concerns were also staged.
“We’re very excited,” Clevenger said. “It will be great for the community.”
The bond package was projected to increase the district’s tax rate by 22 cents per $100 of taxable home value.
Cameron ISD
The mail-in ballots could decide the fate of a $15.9 million bond package proposed by the Cameron Independent School District, which appears to have passed by one vote, according to unofficial election results.
The proposal, which includes improvements to C.H. Yoe High School, appears to have won with 484 yes votes while 483 voted against the measure.
The bond would create a Career and Technical Education Center at the school as well as fund a new agriculture facility. If approved, the measure would raise the tax rate by 2.5 cents.
Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said Monday that he would comment after the final election results are tallied.
“I don’t have the official count yet,” he said.