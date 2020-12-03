SALADO — Authorities have identified a Central Texas woman who died from a traumatic head injury suffered in a golf cart accident on Thanksgiving Day.
Blanca Olivas, 40, of Bartlett, died Sunday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The woman, an organ donor, was critically injured when she fell off a golf cart driven by a relative, Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier told the Telegram.
The incident occurred at about 3:43 p.m. Thursday on Blackberry Road near Mill Creek Golf Club. The woman was flown by helicopter from Salado to Temple.
Washko said an investigation showed that Olivas was a rear seat passenger and attempted to climb from the rear to front of the golf cart while it was in motion.
“While hanging onto the right side of the golf cart, Olivas slipped causing her to fall and impact the roadway,” Washko said. “Olivas was transported to Scott and White for incapacitating injuries.”
The Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident, along with DPS, Salado Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and EMS responders.
Salado firefighters cleared the scene at 4:47 p.m., according to the agency’s Facebook post.
A funeral for Olivas will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 100 N. Brazos St., in Granger. Interment will follow at Holland Cemetery.