Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a mobile home fire about 5:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird Creek Mobile Home Park at 2203 Navajo in Temple, according to a news release from Santos Soto, department spokesman.
Upon arrival, crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the residence. A neighbor had noticed the blaze and called 911.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, limiting damage to the residence. There were no fire-related injuries and all occupants were reported to have been out of the structure at the time of the call.
After conducting a primary search of the scene, firefighters found a small dog and were able to safely pull him from the smoke-filled home.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a 1-Alarm Dispatch, which included six fire apparatus, and 15 personnel. Temple EMS was also on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.