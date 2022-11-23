WACO — The Mayborn Museum — located on the campus of Baylor University — has announced its new status as a Smithsonian Affiliate, one of 13 in the state and the only one in Central Texas.
The museum joins a network of more than 200 Smithsonian Affiliates in the United States, Puerto Rico and Panama.
“Smithsonian Affiliates are collaborators on many Smithsonian strategic priorities, adding local content, context and expertise to help tell a fuller story,” said Myriam Springuel, director of Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and Smithsonian Affiliations. “Including the Mayborn in our Affiliate network provides greater access to the rich history and culture of Central Texas, and we look forward to creating experiences that align those stories with national initiatives at the Smithsonian.”
Smithsonian Affiliates represent the diversity of America’s museum community – size, location and subject – and serve all audiences, according to a news release.
As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Mayborn will have the opportunity to collaborate on unique, public programs and workshops, professional development opportunities, co-develop youth programs, host traveling exhibitions, borrow artifacts and co-host public lectures by Smithsonian scholars, the news release said.
“As the only Smithsonian Affiliate in Central Texas, we are excited to inspire a deeper understanding of our world and how it can be changed for the better,” Mayborn Executive Director Charlie Walter said.
As part of the first phase of collaboration, the Mayborn will bring the Smithsonian’s Earth Optimism Youth Action and Leadership Program to Waco.
“The initiative works with local schools to empower young people to act on environmental issues,” the news release said. “With support from the Smithsonian, the Mayborn will develop young people’s leadership skills with the goal of inspiring climate-literate leaders in Central Texas. Earth Optimism Youth Action and Leadership for Sustainable Communities is funded in part by a Jeff Bezos gift to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.”
The Sue & Frank Mayborn Natural Science and Cultural History Museum Complex at Baylor University opened in 2004. The 143,000-square-foot museum complex focuses on the natural science and cultural history of Central Texas with exhibits and hands-on family activities.
The museum is named for Sue Mayborn, editor, owner and publisher of the Temple Daily Telegram and the Killeen Daily Herald, and her late husband Frank W. Mayborn.