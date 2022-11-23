Mayborn Museum

The Mayborn Museum, on the campus of Baylor University in Waco, is now one of 13 Smithsonian affiliates in Texas.

 Courtesy | Baylor University

WACO — The Mayborn Museum — located on the campus of Baylor University — has announced its new status as a Smithsonian Affiliate, one of 13 in the state and the only one in Central Texas.