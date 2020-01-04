“It’s fun for the kids and it’s free for the parents,” said Eva Ramos of Temple, who brought her daughter, Analisa, 9, to the Cabin Fever Pajama Party on Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
“You can’t beat that, and we got to get out of the house for a little while,” she said.
Ramos had brought her older children to the first Saturday family day before.
“They’re teenagers now and this is not their thing anymore,” she said. “This is my first time bringing her. She thinks she’d like to come back.”
They were probably not going to do the scavenger hunt, she said.
“We’ll come earlier next time,” she said. “We just came in a little late.”
Jordan Kinsler, museum development assistant, said the turnout was bigger than usual for the month of January. Many of the children wore pajamas and brought stuffed animals, so they could have them treated in the ER Express Teddy Bear Clinic.
“They’re giving them flu shots,” she said.
Temple Public Library had a story book corner, where the children listened to “Jasper and Ollie,” “Winter is Here,” and other tales. Children and parents sat at tables learning how to make bear ears, sleeping masks and dream catchers. Sara Crider, museum volunteer, circulated among the tables, helping with the craftwork.
Some of the children also went on a Night Sky Scavenger Hunt, identifying nine star constellations posted on the lobby walls.
Christina Wishart of Killeen, her children, Justin, 10, and Mia, 7, and her husband, Mitchell, were making dream catchers. Christina made dream catchers when she was a child, she said, but apparently they were doing it backwards, having started without reading the directions.
“They seem to be having fun with it,” she said of her children. “This is our second time to come. Now it’s on our agenda for the first Saturday.”
Juanita Davila of Cameron brought four grandchildren, Reyna, 11, Gregory, 13, Mekayla, 10, and Jacob, 8.
They used white patterns to make felt sleeping masks. They cut out the two sides and glued them on opposite sides of the pattern.
“You don’t cut the eyes out,” Davila said.
Earth Science will be the theme of the museum’s first Saturday family day in February, said Genevieve Stockburger, museum educator. The children will experiment with baking soda volcanoes, waterfalls and other things, she said.