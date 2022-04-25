BELTON — A Florida motorist was injured and transported to a local hospital Monday morning after her 2011 Smart car hydroplaned on Interstate 14.
The incident occurred near mile marker 297, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“The vehicle hydroplaned due to traveling at a unsafe speed in the heavy rain,” Washko said. “The vehicle lost control, rolled over, and the driver was partially ejected.”
The 26-year-old woman from Pensacola, Fla., was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.
“A good Samaritan assisted in lifting the Smart car off of the driver,” Washko said. “The driver was injured and transported with incapacitating injuries.”