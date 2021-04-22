A suspected burglar was found sleeping at St. Mary’s Catholic School Monday, police said.
Sandy Whitfield, 38, of Temple, was arrested after officers responded to a burglary call shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the campus, 1019 S. Seventh St.
Officers observed Whitfield lying on two couches inside the school gym, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“Officers woke up Whitfield and placed him into handcuffs,” she said.
Police found food items Whitfield had eaten as well as cash believed to come from the school’s petty-cash drawer.
Whitfield told police he entered the building through an unlocked door, consumed chips, candy and a soda from the concession stand but did not take any cash.
He remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony. His bond is set at $15,000, jail records show.
Man arrested on 10 warrants
Temple police arrested a man for 10 outstanding warrants Wednesday morning after he was found sleeping on someone’s property.
Dwight Kearns, 33, had 10 warrants, including four for driving while license is invalid, two speeding warrants, two violations to appear in court and two for possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a speeding warrant from Harker Heights, Arreguin said.
Kearns was transported to the Bell County Jail. He was not listed in the jail Thursday, records showed.