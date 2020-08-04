A Cameron woman whose home was destroyed by a fire died of smoke inhalation Monday at a Temple hospital.
The woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of relatives, Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica said Tuesday.
Firefighters went to a wooden home at 802 E. 15th St. shortly after noon Monday. Smoke came from the structure, and firefighters were told the woman was inside.
Firefighters located her and rescued her from the house, Horelica said. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she died.
Three firefighters became overheated while fighting the fire. One was treated at a hospital and released; another was sent home, the chief said.
A backhoe was brought in to take down the home’s exterior walls to allow the fire to burn itself out, he said. The home continued to burn Monday night.
Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist and provided a unit with three firefighters.
The fire was ruled accidental, Horelica said.