BELTON — Changes are coming to trash collection here.
The city of Belton’s new contract with Waste Management goes into effect Wednesday. It includes monthly curbside bulk collection for Belton residents and people who live in the Three Creeks subdivision.
“The new service addresses a critical need,” City Manager Sam Listi said in a statement. “Residents needed an easier way to dispose of large items like couches and mattresses. This change accomplishes that.”
Residents will be able to place up to 4 cubic yards of bulk with a 50-pound weight limit for each item, and place any size mattress or couch for curbside pickup.
City spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release the monthly bulk collection replaces the service that allowed residents to place up to three additional bags, boxes or bundles on the curb next to their trash cart for collection.
Additionally, Waste Management will begin hosting a bulk collection event at the Public Works Yard, 1502 Holland Road. Prior to the new contract, the city hosted the event — which occurs every other month.
“We have negotiated with Waste Management to do the bi-monthly bulk events like we’re doing now,” City Clerk Amy Casey previously said. “They will be staffed by four Waste Management employees and two city employees. It will include five 30-yard roll-off containers, and (it will cost) $450 per haul for any additional containers.”
Residents and commercial residents will see a fee increase starting in January. The residential monthly fee will be bumped up 18 cents to $17.34; currently it is $17.16. Small commercial customers will pay $42.15 a month for trash pickup — a $5.05 increase from the current rate of $37.10.
Normal weekly garbage collection and bi-weekly recycling will continue.
The Belton City Council approved the new contract with Waste Management in October. It mirrors the current contract that started in 2013.
“We did extend it one year. That was in 2018. It comes to an end of this calendar year so in December the agreement will end,” Casey said.