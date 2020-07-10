BELTON — George Robert Powell III — whose aggravated robbery conviction was overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — was denied a request for bail at a hearing Friday.
Powell, 47, was first released on a $9,000 bond after his conviction was vacated. He was living with his wife, Tamara, in Huntsville, but was arrested after he allegedly committed felony crimes and violated some of his bond conditions. He is accused of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and driving while intoxicated — all from Walker County.
Visiting state District Judge Daniel Mills said someone who gets a bond “shouldn’t break those conditions and put themselves in these situations.”
Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman recited Powell’s complete criminal history during the hearing.
Later, Mills had a lengthy comment on Powell’s criminal history, saying it was “troubling to the court.” He said Powell had a disregard for the law and didn’t take the conditions of his initial release seriously.
Powell was convicted in 2009 on an aggravated robbery charge in connection with a robbery at a Killeen 7-Eleven. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and served 12 of those. Despite the conviction, Powell always maintained his innocence.
The Texas Innocence Project took Powell’s case after their own investigation led them to believe in his innocence in the robbery.
Michael Ware, Powell’s attorney and Texas Innocence Project executive director, argued that if Bell County gets a second chance to try Powell for a crime he didn’t do, Powell should get a second chance to treat his limited freedom the right way. He had agreed to stay in isolation at home in a separate bedroom and would have his own bathroom. He would also not leave his home.
Powell’s wife, Tamara, didn’t get to testify because of time constraints.
“Let me just say that I am disappointed that the judge used his criminal history from 25 years ago to say he’s the same person,” she said. The court also did not take into consideration the charges in Walker County are accusations, not convictions, and I thought in the USA a person was considered innocent until proven guilty.”
Mills said he was concerned for the safety of the community because Powell has about 31 years of criminal activity.
After refusing to grant the request, Mills said Powell and his attorney should let Bell County Jail staff know he has asthma and high blood pressure so they can make sure he’s safe from COVID-19. He spent time in an isolation pod after he and other inmates were sick.
“Their actions are transparently vindictive, and motivated, not by their ethical and statutory duty to pursue justice, because they are doing the opposite, but to extract revenge for and to protect two of their own prosecutors who were caught engaging in such severe prosecutorial misconduct the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals vacated the applicant’s conviction in this case,” Ware said in response to the state’s reply to his habeas corpus writ.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza did not comment on the case Friday.