Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks July 29, 2015, during a hearing in Austin. Paxton is closer to standing trial on criminal fraud charges after the state’s highest appeals court refused to consider dismissing his felony indictments. The decision Wednesday exhausts the Republican’s efforts to end the case before trial. Paxton is accused of misleading wealthy investors he personally recruited for a high-tech startup in 2011, four years before becoming Texas’ top prosecutor. He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.