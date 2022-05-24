Belton City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday authorizing a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) — a proposal that could place a full-time officer on the Bell County Multi-Jurisdictional Organized Crime Unit.
“This program furthers the COPS office’s goal of advancing public safety through community policing by funding additional full-time career law enforcement positions to meet law enforcement agencies’ community policing strategies,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said in a staff report.
Although the Belton Police Department was an active member of the Bell County Multi-Jurisdictional Organized Crime Unit in past years, it has been unable to fill this position as of late.
Ellis cited “manpower issues.”
“The Belton Police Department has seen a rise in major crimes in the past two years, including four murders, and an increase in outlaw motorcycle gangs and organized criminal activity in Belton and throughout the region,” he said. “Currently, there are four detectives who are assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. These detectives are assigned approximately 2,000 cases per year, with an average yearly stolen property value of $3 million. This caseload does not allow time to participate in an organized crime unit. Therefore, an additional officer is needed.”
The total project cost would $238,877.53 over a three-year period — a price that includes entry-level salary and fringe benefits, according to the city of Belton.
“This includes a federal funding award in the amount of $125,000 and city of Belton match in the amount of $114,877.53,” Ellis said. “If awarded, the city will be required to retain the officer for at least one year after the three-year period of the grant.”
During a near-five-hour bus tour that Belton City Council members took around town on Monday, Ellis noted how the Belton Police Department’s staff count is just over 50 with 38 sworn officers.
He would like to see that number higher.
“We have work to do,” Ellis told the City Council. “Management and finance knows that, and we’re going to work on it and come to you with a plan.”
Last February, Belton City Council approved the implementation of a compensation study — to be fully implemented over a two-year period — that would increase the base pay for police officers from $48,460 to $58,500.
“The compensation study was very positive and well received, but without your leadership it would not be nearly enough to get what we need to get,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter told Ellis on Monday. “So we appreciate you.”