The race to represent Texas House District 54 heated up significantly in the past month as both candidates saw huge infusions of monetary and in-kind contributions.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, is on the defense as he seeks his second term in the Legislature. He faces a strong challenge from Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams, an Army veteran who spent 24 years in the military.
Buckley, a veterinarian and former Killeen school board member, brought in more than $1.1 million in contributions, according to his campaign finance report covering the period between Sept. 25 and Oct. 24.
Of that, though, $978,812 was from in-kind contributions — which covers expenses that political action committees paid for, including advertising, polling and voter outreach. The remaining $130,501 came from monetary political donations.
Williams raised $429,965 in the same period, according to her campaign finance report. Her full report was not immediately available with the Texas Ethics Commission on Tuesday.
The Democrat spent more in the past month than her Republican opponent. Williams spent $455,236 to Buckley’s $199,283. Both candidates have spent heavily in recent weeks on television advertisements.
As the campaign heads into its final week, Buckley has a 7-to-1 cash-on-hand advantage over Williams. He has $232,420 in his coffers to the $33,117 in her savings account.
Buckley and Williams are vying to represent West Bell County and all of Lampasas County in the House.
District 54 is one of 22 seats the Texas Democratic Party is aiming to flip this cycle to gain control of the House. Democrats only need to win nine Republican districts and keep their current seats to take control of the lower chamber.
State Senate District 24 race
In the state Senate District 24 contest, Republican incumbent Dawn Buckingham continued to outraise her opponent, Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker.
Buckingham — who is seeking her second term in the Senate — brought in $190,161 in monetary contributions, with $110 of that being in-kind donations, according to her most recent campaign finance report. Tucker raised $19,754 and, of that, $1,701 was in-kind contributions.
Put another way: Buckingham, a Lakeway Republican, raised nearly 10 times as much as Tucker.
She also spent more than him. The senator used $226,117 on expenditures to the Lampasas rancher’s $16,012.
Buckingham, an ophthalmologist, also has a 43-to-1 advantage in cash on hand. She has $896,336 in her warchest while Tucker has $20,842.
The pair of candidates seek to represent 17 counties that stretch from Bell County to southwest Travis County and Bandera to Abilene.
Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.