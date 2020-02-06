JARRELL — Jarrell ISD will send 23 students in April to Dallas to represent the district at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s state competition, Jennifer Bailey, Jarrell ISD’s director of communications, said.
“We are so excited to send this many kids to the state FCCLA national leadership conference in April,” Carissa Adkins, Jarrell ISD’s FCCLA advisor, said. “For many of these students, this was their first year to compete. We are so proud of the time and effort they put into creating these projects. Most of these students have been working on these projects and presentations since September.”
Their advancement comes after every Jarrell student who entered the Region 5 competition placed high enough in their respective events. Christiana Escamilla, Miriam Ramirez and Nathaniel Salazar each earned a $3,500 scholarship to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts for their food innovations project.
“They had to create a new food. ... And they had to do everything from packaging and nutrition to marketing,” Adkins said. “They prepared a cauliflower pizza. They presented it as something they made that you could purchase at your local grocery store.”
Garrett Ivicic also earned a $3,000 scholarship for his first place finish in “Serving Up Success” — an event designed to simulate a restaurant.
“The competitor plays the role of everything in a restaurant. ... There’s a host, a server and a cashier, so he had to walk through all the different steps of those particular jobs as he served the judges,” Adkins said.
The district also announced it will have two students serving as Region 5 officers for the next academic year. TiAura Dillard will serve as the vice president of finance, while Brenda Guerrero will occupy the role of vice president of records.
"This honor allows them the opportunity to participate in FCCLA outside of their local chapter, collaborating with other regional officers to plan activities at the local and regional level," Bailey said.
“If you would like to see their projects up close and visit with these amazing students, we are hosting a STAR Event preview at Jarrell High School on Thursday, March 26, from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m.,” Adkins said. “This is an opportunity for them to showcase all their hard work.”