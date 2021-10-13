Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in Temple later this month for a fundraiser to help prevent child abuse.
The eighth annual Central Texas Ride for a Child will begin at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Dr., on Oct. 30.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with registration at the motorcycle dealership off Interstate 35.
At noon, kickstands will go up as motorcyclists will take off for the more than 16-mile journey to the Pit Stop Bar and Grill, 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville.
Motorcyclists will arrive at Pit Stop Bar and Grill at about 1:30 p.m. There will be live music, food and live and silent auctions.
Pre-registration is available, or motorcyclists can register on-site at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson on the day of the event. The costs is $25 for individual riders and $30 for riders with a passenger.
Registration includes a free event T-shirt. Additional t-shirts may be purchased.
Proceeds from this ride will be used to help child abuse prevention programs, including Aware Central Texas, a Temple-based organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, neglect and family violence.