“The Brainiacs,” a team of six students from Salado Middle School, were announced as finalists in NASA’s WEAR challenge on Monday.
The Salado Middle School team was one of 10 groups selected as winners for the challenge, which is in its second year. Students Cash Adams, Alicia Alsop, Wesley Engleking, DeVonte Foster, Thomas Novotny and Caity Wilson were tasked with designing wearable astronaut radiation protection for deep space missions — a challenge that began for them on Jan. 28. Teachers Laura Tomlin and Colleen Gilchrest sponsored the team.
“The fact that this middle school team is one of the 10 to have made it to the end is phenomenal,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny, who is Thomas’ father, said. “This process started several months ago and there were 80 teams at the beginning.”
Although Tomlin and Gilchrest said it was challenging getting the students together, the pair pointed toward their team’s dedication to collaboration.
“It was challenging getting together … and to give up their time during the summer for this project really speaks volumes for these kids and their dedication,” Tomlin said. “You would have certain working on the computer, certain kids working on engineering and certain kids working on the presentation.”
The Brainiacs had learned they were selected as winners during a Zoom call with a National Aeronautics and Space Administration representative at the district’s new middle school, located just behind Salado High.
“There were a lot of shouts, screams, celebrations and applause,” Michael Novotny said. “It was just a lot of fun this afternoon to be able to celebrate after many hours spent throughout the course of this competition.”
However, he noted how winning teams are now no longer able to attend a previously scheduled event this year at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia — an event that students were eagerly looking forward to.
“They’re not going to be able to attend in person because of COVID-19,” Novotny said. “Now it’s going to be operating remotely.”
To mitigate the event’s transition to a virtual platform, Salado ISD is planning to take The Brainiacs to Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“We are going to plan a field trip to NASA in Houston when we are able to do so,” he said. “We’ll take the kids down there, collaborate and get a tour of the NASA facility down there with them. I even volunteered to be a bus driver because I’m a licensed bus driver.”
Novotny continued to praise the team, and added how this challenge was an undeniably great learning experience for the team.
“It was just phenomenal for them … to be one of the leaders, and continue to advance and learn even more in the future,” he said.