Cold weather returns as local temperatures were expected to once again fall below freezing by Wednesday morning.
Pushed lower by wind chill, temperatures felt as cold as 27 degrees Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday, temperatures were expected to rise back above freezing to a high of 54 degrees.
By Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to fall to just above freezing before rising to a high of 54 degrees once again on Thursday.
Later this week, on Friday night going into Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing with wind chill once more for a single night.
In anticipation of the freezing temperatures Tuesday evening, the two warming shelters in Temple announced that they would open their doors.
The two warming shelters, Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, both open on nights when it is freezing outside to provide a warm place for the city’s homeless population.
Both organizations coordinate to open their doors when the temperature outside, when factoring in wind chill, falls below freezing. On days when it is wet outside, the two organizations open when temperatures with wind chill reach at or below 35 degrees.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
The two shelters are only open at night, offering a place to sleep as well as food for dinner and breakfast for the homeless who stay there.
Those who are homeless and need to stay warm during the day are able to visit the Temple Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G. in Temple.