Dancers spun and stepped around and around this week as part of a statewide celebration of square and round dancing.
Thursday was the start of the 60th annual Texas State Square and Round Dance Festival, which was held in Temple this year. The four-day event is taking place at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
The first day of the event saw the Texas State Caller’s Association’s trail end dance, which celebrates the arrival of members from across the state at the event.
Hockley resident Tina Kelly, who was born in Naples, Italy, she has loved participating in square dancing ever since learning it in Germany.
“It is cheap entertainment, and there is no drinking involved and most of these people don’t smoke,” Kelly said “They are just here for friendship and fun.”
More than 100 people from all over Texas took to the dance floor Thursday, with the event already having seen 250 people sign up to participate.
Organizers said they expect at least 100 more attendees, who haven’t registered, to show up over the course of the event.
Wynn Alston, a San Angelo resident, said he has been square dancing for about 14 years after his sister dragged him to classes.
“In the end, I learned that I liked it and we were one of the more active couples in our club,” Alston said. “I ended up enjoying it after I got comfortable. I am the type of person who doesn’t learn easily so it took me a while until I finally got it down.”
In addition to dancing, Alston said he has started to learn how to be a caller. Callers in square dancing are those who announce certain moves the dancers have to follow, with four couples working in sync.
Alston said calls in square and round dancing are broken up into two categories, one where the caller says the commands over music and another where they sing and incorporate the calls.
A difficult part of the job is making sure couples dancing are reunited by the end of the song.
“It takes some thought, because you have to get everyone back to where they started in a manner where they are not bumping into each other,” Alston said.
Christina Wiggins, one of the event organizers from Killeen, said being a caller requires not just the ability to choreograph a dance, but to also make adjustments on the fly.
With large groups, like those seen Thursday, Wiggins said some people may get behind in the called dance moves requiring the caller to be aware and able to make fixes.
Wiggins said that, despite the months of training required to master all 69 basic dance moves in square dancing, she and many others enjoy the activity.
The friendships and sense of community is what Wiggins said drew her in when she learned to square dance, and what has kept her going. She said she actually met her husband, who was in the military, while square dancing in Oklahoma.
“I just got hooked on it right away,” Wiggins said. “There is friendship, everybody is just hugging you and welcoming you, and that is just the kind of community it is. Then you do stuff together, like after a dance you would all go out to eat.”
The festival’s main day of dancing will take place Saturday, with those interested still able to register at the door or observe for free.