BELTON — A Temple mother, after a psychological evaluation, has been ruled competent to stand trial and now faces two more criminal charges.
Terrikah Haynes, 37, was indicted this week on two charges of injury to a child with serious bodily injury, first-degree felonies, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday. She had previously been charged with two counts of child endangerment in connection with the deaths of two of her four children. The two bodies of her children were discovered Sept. 30, 2019; two others were found living in a home without electricity, food or running water.
“Two indictments returned by the grand jury this week stem from the death of her two children,” Garza said. “There are two indictments, each are injury to a child, with serious bodily injury. Both are first degree felony offenses.”
Montgomery County said in their psychological evaluation of Haynes that she is competent to stand trial. However, her attorney Tim Mahler said he doesn’t agree with the ruling.
“As a result of the status hearing today, the court will set a hearing date to address the matter of her (Haynes) restoration of competency. That date has not yet been set,” Garza said.
Mahler filed a motion in December for a psychological examination for Haynes. She was found incompetent and was transferred to a state medical facility for evaluation. Haynes returned to the Bell County Jail Wednesday from that facility after being there less than 60 days.
Haynes’ youngest two children were already dead when Temple Police officers entered the house Sept. 30 for a welfare check. Preliminary autopsies ordered by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said the girl, 1-year-old Janae Letrice Boyd, and her brother, 2-year-old Terik Amaru Boyd, died of neglect. The manner of death was ruled homicide in both cases.
The initial charges were in connection with the conditions in which two of her children, Juliet and Jaylah Boyd, ages 4 and 6, were found during that welfare check. When found at the house in the 1500 block of South 35th Street, the children had no edible food, water or electricity. The water was disconnected Sept. 3.
Now the bonds for Haynes totaled $650,000 instead of $150,000.
Representing Haynes on the two new charges is Anthony Smith, according to Mahler.