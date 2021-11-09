Two Temple High School Choir students have been recognized as Outstanding Performers for their performances in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in May.
Cody Little and Michael Barfoot are among a group of just 238 students from across the state to earn the Outstanding Performer recognition. The two were recognized Monday night at the Temple ISD trustee meeting.
“Cody Little and Michael Barfoot are two of the finest young men I’ve had the privilege of working with in my time at Temple High School. Their gifts in music are apparent, but this award is not earned by just talented individuals,” Cameron Roucloux, head choral director at THS, said. “The top two percent of students who compete at Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest receive this award. This award is earned by students who have outworked everyone else. They have put in countless hours since they first stepped foot in the Temple High School Choir program, and all of that hard work came to fruition with them both earning this award. We are so proud of them and celebrate this accomplishment with them.”
The award represents an individual’s attainment of superior musicianship as demonstrated in the exacting competition of the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, according to a news release.
Little and Barfoot were selected in May after more than 20,000 students participated in the state contest. In addition to assigning a rating to each performer, each solo judge may designate exemplary soloists as Outstanding Performers.
Little was a four-year member of the THS Meistersingers and also performed with Polyfoniks for three years. He graduated in June 2021. Barfoot is a junior at THS and is a three-year member of Meistersingers.
More than 90,000 students participated in the University Interscholastic League’s Regional Solo and Ensemble Contest early last spring. Students who performed a Class 1 solo to receive a Superior rating at the Regional Contest qualified to advance to the state competition, according to the release.