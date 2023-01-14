The Temple branch of the NAACP will hold its 2023 Founder’s Day Celebration on Feb. 24 at the Cultural Activities Center.
Activities will begin with a social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and a program featuring Renee Watson at 7. Watson is director of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Department in Bexar County.
The theme for this year’s event is Diversity in the Community: We are Stronger Together. Entertainment will be provided by Distinguished Soundz. Tickets are $35 per person or $275 for a table of eight.
“The 2023 Founder’s Day Celebration is a time to pay tribute to leaders who played a significant role in establishing the vision and mission of the NAACP in the fight for civil and human rights without discrimination,” said Dr. Zoe Grant, local NAACP president.
“We should never forget that Bell County has a history of diversity,” she said. “There is racial diversity in this area populated by Native Americans, Caucasians, African-Americans, Mexicans, Asians and others. There is ethnic diversity, such as German, Czech, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and more. There is economic diversity. There is social diversity. There has been and continues to be, interaction and intertwining of these diverse groups. Some of that interaction and intertwining is full of joy, laughs, and celebration, but some of it is fraught with tears, anger and pain.
Grant said Bell County is a diverse community but stronger when united.
“As with many parts of this country, Bell County is diverse and how we respond to that wealth of diversity determines our ability to see that we are stronger together,” Grant said. “Our mission is never to forget the past, and to use that past as a springboard to a better, more inclusive future.”
“One of the reasons businesses are attracted to Bell County is the potential workforce,” she said. “We are stronger together when we harness the potential of that entire workforce. Educating our workforce and eliciting the talent and creativity of our residents is a way of making us stronger together.”