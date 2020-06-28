MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Six children — dubbed “playground experts” — turned the first shovelfuls of dirt Saturday afternoon in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new playground in Kleypas Park.
Before the ceremony, Tom Edwards, president of Morgan’s Point Resort Economic Development Corporation, huddled with Micah Briggs, Addison Briggs, Clara Smith, Jason Lamberte, Hunter Gossett and Carl Gossett Jr., gave them the game plan and handed them their shovels. He even told them to slow it down a little and look good for the photographers.
The day was also a celebration of $170,606 in matching funds administered by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The EDC is putting up $100,000 and the city of Morgan’s Point Resort is putting up $70,606 worth of labor on the park.
Plans for playground equipment call for three age groups: 6 months to 2-year-olds, 2 to 5-year-olds, and 5 to 12-year-olds. There will also be exercise stations for adults, benches, swings, and picnic tables.
There will also be five swings, patterned after those on the campus of Baylor University, Edwards said. The first of these swings was unveiled before the groundbreaking. It was named in honor of Senior State Trooper Thomas P. Nipper, a longtime Morgan’s Point Resort resident, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 4, 2017.
Edwards thanked the many people who helped with the playground project, and praised Steve Kline for designing and building the swings. Edwards introduced Mayor Dwayne Gossett, and said among the things they have in common are beautiful grandchildren.
Gossett said he thought the funding of about $340,000 would be enough to complete the project.
“I know it’s a beautiful place already,” Gossett said of the park. “But I think it’s going to be jaw-dropping.”
Tracing the history of the project, Edwards said that 15 years ago he found himself on a committee to improve Kleypas Park.
“I was on it because I had a 1-year-old grandson,” he said. “There wasn’t a whole lot to do over here.”
Bake sales and other fundraisers raised very little money, he said. After much urging from different community members, he finally applied for the grant in September 2018. In March 2019, TPW announced that of the 32 cities applying, 16 were approved.
“We were number 17,” he said. “That was a real disappointment. What do you do? I called Hugh (Texas State Rep. Hugh Shine). I cried on his shoulder.”
Upon Shine’s advice, Edwards attended the TPW hearing on the grants. Eventually, TPW called Edwards saying they had found the money for his grant.
In his remarks at the groundbreaking, Shine said Edwards was the energy behind the park project.
“You’ve got a beautiful place out here,” Shine said. “Be proud of the fact that you made this day happen.”