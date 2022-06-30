BELTON — Deon Shamburger, a murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a Belton man last summer, had his pretrial hearing rescheduled Thursday.
Shamburger, 35, of Temple, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in the shooting death of Jamel Jones.
The hearing was set to be the first in the county since his extradition to Bell County from Oklahoma, where he was arrested on Nov. 30 after spending four months on the run.
According to an arrest affidavit, on July 30, 2021, officers with the Belton Police Department responded to a shooting at the Belle Oaks Apartment in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
“Witnesses advised that a male victim had been shot in the chest and a male suspect had taken off,” the affidavit said. “A witness advised dispatch that the male suspect had run towards a wooded area near the complex before fleeing the scene in a Blue Mazda Tribute belonging to one of the residents of the complex.”
Police also learned Jones, 39, was bleeding from his chest and was not doing well.
“Upon arrival at the scene, officers and emergency medical personnel attended to the victim, but he had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the affidavit said. “It appeared a small-caliber bullet had entered his body through the chest and then had lodged internally as there was no exit wound.”
Multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene about the relationship between Jones and Shamburger.
A woman “stated that the two were friends but recently ‘had beef’ because Jones had borrowed Shamburger’s vehicle, and it got towed,” the affidavit said. “The witness opened the door and saw Jones swing at Shamburger. Shamburger then pulled his arm up, and she heard a pop. The witness ran down the stairs and asked her neighbor to call 911.”
Another woman was interviewed and, according to the affidavit, told them she saw Jones walking and heard gunshots.
“She then saw Jones running around the building and then collapse,” the affidavit said. “Jones said, ‘Oh man, they got me,’ and was bleeding from his chest. The witness attempted to put pressure on his wound until help arrived. She remembers Jones gasping for air and trying to sit up before passing away.”
The owner of the Mazda was interviewed and told officers she initially gave “Yak” — the name she knew Shamburger as — a ride out of the apartment complex but kicked him out of her car when he admitted to allegedly shooting someone.
“Yak was rushing her, and as she was walking to her vehicle, Yak ran to the wooded area nearby and then back to get into her vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Officers searched the wooded area where the witness said Shamburger ran to and found a .22 caliber handgun and a magazine with ammunition nearby.
A warrant for Shamburger’s arrest was issued on Aug. 4.
Law enforcement, including Belton and Salado police, and Bell County Sheriff’s deputies, searched for Jones for several days immediately after the slaying but were unsuccessful, Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously told the Telegram.
Shamburger was arrested by U.S. marshals.
He remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $1 million bond.