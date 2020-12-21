Two suspects in a Nov. 21 shooting at a Temple grocery store have been arrested and returned to Bell County, authorities said.
Cameron Pierre Reshard, 25, and Lucia Villanueva Mendez, 19, were arrested on Bell County charges in Tempe, Arizona, and were transferred to the Bell County Jail Saturday morning.
Reshard and Mendez are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. Bond for each suspect is set at $150,000.
The pair was identified Nov. 30 as suspects into a shooting that occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Pool’s Grocery, 1720 S. First St., Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
A man was found lying on the ground of the store parking lot. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Warrants for Reshard and Mendez were issued Nov. 30, Arreguin said.
Reshard is listed as a Temple resident and Mendez is listed as a resident of Texas, jail records show.