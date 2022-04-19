Belton High School is aiming to strengthen its computer science courses by implementing the Cisco Networking Academy on campus, a global education program centered on information technology and cybersecurity.
Cisco will develop education content and provide 24/7 teaching and learning resources, while Belton High School will provide an instructor, classroom space and lab facilities, according to Belton ISD.
“We are constantly looking at opportunities to expand and align our CTE programs of study, and we know that there is a need here in Central Texas within the computer science and IT field,” Stephanie Ferguson, Belton ISD’s director of career readiness, said during a school board meeting on Monday. “As we were watching the workforce demands in this area grow, we wanted to make sure that we were leading our programs of study into these in-demand occupations … so this Cisco Networking Academy seemed to be a really good fit.”
About 2.9 million students nationwide have been connected with post-secondary opportunities since the program — which is licensed at no cost to nonprofit high schools, colleges and universities — was launched in 1997, according to Cisco Networking Academy.
That figure, Ferguson highlighted, is evidence that Cisco recognizes the significance in preparing and training the future workforce.
“Currently, our programs of study include programming and software development as well as cybersecurity,” she said. “We know that as we move forward in meeting the needs of the IT community and its workforce that our affiliation with Cisco will help us also drill down and make our programs of study even stronger.”
Ferguson is confident that students who are enrolled in one of Belton High School’s computer science courses will want to participate in the Cisco Networking Academy.
“We find that our computer science students are highly motivated so we think they will want to … take this, run with this and really drill down what they want to study,” she said.
Belton ISD Area 4 trustee Christ Flor is among those excited to see the Cisco Networking Academy benefit BHS students beginning the fall.
“The virtual piece of it is really valuable,” Flor, who works in the IT field, said. “We use a lot of the virtual tooling from an industry standpoint so just because they’re not touching … I think it’s still really valuable and an actual really relevant experience to the workplace.”