Hubert E. Debose III, 36, of Belton, is charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. 

A Belton man faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl pills into the Bell County Jail.

