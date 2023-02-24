A Belton man faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl pills into the Bell County Jail.
Hubert E. Debose III, 36, turned himself in on active warrants at the jail, 1201 Huey Drive in Belton, on Dec. 4, 2022, according to an arrest affidavit.
However, prior to his surrender, jail officials received a phone call from an individual who notified them of Debose’s intention to smuggle fentanyl pills into the facility when he turned himself in, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
“Debose arrived shortly thereafter and stated that he wanted to turn himself in on a warrant,” sheriff’s Deputy Josh Cruz said in the affidavit. “Debose was strip-searched and a duct-taped package was discovered between his buttocks.”
Inside the package, deputies found “nine light-blue pills stamped with a capital M,” Cruz said. “I recognized these pills, from my training and experience, to be consistent with fentanyl pills.”
A Bell County grand jury indicted Debose on Feb. 15 for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was not listed in the jail Friday.
Prison drug smuggling
Officials say people smuggling drugs, especially fentanyl, into prisons and jails continues to be a problem.
Use of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiod generally used to treat pain, has led to 70,000 overdoses across the nation each year.
Last year, two people in the Harris County Jail died of fentanyl overdoses — prompting community members to call for an independent investigation to learn how the drug entered the jail.
“We have a severe problem here at the Harris County Jail,” Attorney Randall Kallinen told Houston area reporters in January. “This jail is a mess. It’s a disaster. And Harris County is not doing enough to fix things here.”
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told the News of San Patricio in November that fentanyl is arriving through the mail in letters addressed to prisoners.
The letters are written on paper that is soaked in the drug and dried. The letter is then cut up and chewed like gum, Rivera said.
“We do prosecute people who send narcotics through the mail to inmates,” Rivera told the news outlet near Corpus Christi. “We prosecuted a mom who sent narcotics to her son. The letter was laced with cocaine.”
Rivera said that neighboring Nueces County had 96 drug overdose fatalities in their prison system, including 31 who died from fentanyl.
Bell County Jail response
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the county jail, said all staff members are trained to spot contraband, including drugs, when inmates are booked into the facility.
“All staff are trained, and security measure are in place to prevent contraband from entering into the facility,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Due to security risk factors, we cannot disclose those measures.”
The agency does not keep numbers of drug seizures at the Bell County Jail due to multiple police agencies possibly filing charges.
“We may find the drugs and the arresting agency chooses to file the charge,” the department said.
So, it would be hard to give you a number.”
Debose, whose bond at the jail was set at $50,000, was transferred to a state prison for another charge that he was sentenced on, officials said.
Debose will be returned to Bell County at a later date and will be prosecuted for the smuggling charge, officials said.