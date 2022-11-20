It will be a soggy start to the week as more rain is in store for Central Texas.
Cold, wet conditions, which started over the weekend, are expected to continue Monday before the area will warm up later this week.
The National Weather Service recorded .10 inches of rain on Saturday and .01 inches on Sunday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
A 60% chance of rain is expected Monday as skies will remain cloudy with a high near 46 and a low around 40. Winds will be calm.
On Monday night, there will be a 20% chance of showers before midnight.
Sunny skies are expected Tuesday as temperatures warm up. A high temperature near 56 is expected and the low will be around 47.
Cloudy skies return on Tuesday night and remain on Wednesday. The high temperature near 60 is forecast with light winds in the afternoon.
There will be a 20% chance of showers Wednesday night with a low near 51 degrees.
The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls partly sunny skies, with a high near 66. The low temperature is expected around 44.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures continue Friday and Saturday. The high Friday will be near 63 with a low near 42.
The high on Saturday will be near 67.
Drought conditions
Bell County’s drought conditions remain the same despite additional rain in recent weeks.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map continues to show high levels of drought in Bell County.
The two highest levels of drought, extreme and exceptional, currently cover most of the northern half of the county. The remaining half of the county, to the south and southeast, are all under severe drought, the third-highest level.
A burn ban is not currently in place.
Both of Bell County’s two reservoirs continue to be down more than 11 feet from their respective normal elevations.
Lake Belton was 66.2% full on Sunday, down from 66.7% full a week ago. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 72.5% full, down from 72.8% a week ago.