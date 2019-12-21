“It is a celebration,” the Rev. C.E. Maze said of the Saturday funeral service for Michael Lorenzo Dean at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ. “We believe Michael is with the Lord.”
Dean, 28, was officially reported as shot and killed on Dec. 2 by Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz. The case was turned over to the Texas Rangers, and pending the completion of their investigation, the lack of details about the young man’s death has caused a lot of concern.
“I call it a graduation to glory,” Maze said of the well-attended service. “We thank God for being in charge.”
Maze, the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, officiated for the service, which was interspersed with special music, scripture reading, prayer and the reading of two church resolutions. The Rev. Robert Beamon, pastor of New Day Fellowship Church of Temple, brought a message of comfort from II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
When we do these things, he said, when we pray, seek and “turn from our wild ways,” when we “change our heart today … we’re applying God to our lifestyle.”
“The Bible says a man falls seven times, but he gets back up,” Beamon said.
From his personal testimony, Beamon said when he was in college at age 19 God gave him a new purpose in life.
“My mother used to pray for me,” he said. “She knew what was taking place in my life. I started getting excited about God. I stopped what I was doing and changed my lifestyle.”
Remember that the Bible says, “I’m married to the backslider,” he said. “The name of Jesus changes everything around.”
“The Bible says to come as you are,” he said. “It’s a heart issue … the Bible says he will change our hearts.”
Earlier in the service, a few family members shared briefly about Dean. His brother, Domonte Dean, thanked everyone for coming, and said Michael was a very loving person.
“He could always make you laugh and feel good,” he said. “He was very funny. He was a real jokester for sure, and we’re going to miss him a lot.”
Lee Merritt, a Dallas attorney representing the family in the case of Michael Dean’s death, said he disagreed with people who want to separate policy from mourning. Merritt said he is a civil rights lawyer, but was raised in church.
“My ministry is not the cloth, but my ministry is civil rights,” he said.
In the musical portions of the program, Lela Butler and the Community Choir of New Day Fellowship Church sang “Every Praise,” and several other numbers. Before Beamon spoke, the Rev. Willie E. Robertson, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Temple, sang “Because He Lives.”
For the Old Testament scripture reading, the Rev. S.C. Rhodes, pastor of the host church, read from chapter 40 of Isaiah, including verses 30-31: “Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: but they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
For the New Testament reading, the Rev. U.C. Barnes Sr., pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Temple, read John 14:1-3: “Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”