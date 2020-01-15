The waiting of more than a half-century is over.
The only piece of bitterness in an otherwise sweet moment is that Bobby Dillon didn’t live to see this day.
Five months after Dillon’s death, the Temple native was selected for induction into the Centennial Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Dillon, the one-eyed ball hawking safety for the Green Bay Packers of the 1950s, becomes the third Temple native to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, along with Sammy Baugh and Joe Greene. Dillon is the first Temple High graduate to be so honored as Baugh finished high school in Sweetwater and Greene graduated from Temple Dunbar.
“It’s very emotional for me because he passed away in August,” Dillon’s daughter, Karen Gooch, who lives in Salado. “It’s the only Hall of Fame he was not in. It’s well deserved.”
Now in the NFL’s centennial year, the idea was hatched to provide 15 additional spots for induction to encompass great players and contributors whose works have been either overlooked or underappreciated for many years and time was beginning to pass them by. Dillon is joined in this class by Jimmy Johnson, Bill Cowher, Cliff Harris, Harold Carmichael, Paul Tagliabue, Jim Covert, Donnie Shell, Alex Karras, Winston Hill, Duke Slater, Ed Sprinkle, George Young, Mac Speedie and Steve Sabol. Harris and Shell are fellow defensive backs. Only Slater and Sprinkle played in an earlier era than Dillon.
Dillon has had historians, writers, former players and coaches championing his cause for Hall of Fame induction for ages and with good reason. In his eight seasons — 1952-59 — with the Packers he was a four-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowl pick. In his relatively short career — which spanned 94 games — he intercepted 52 passes, which was second all-time when he retired.
Numerous post-career accolades followed. Dillon was named to the Packers’ 50th anniversary team in 1969 and all-century team in 1999. He has been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and into the University of Texas Hall of Honor.
Only Canton eluded him in his lifetime.
“He would just shrug it off and say, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever make it because the teams I played for weren’t very good,’” Gooch said of her father. “Football was always his passion and it opened a lot of doors for him.”
Indeed, the Packers teams he played for were mediocre at best. But his numbers came in an era when the league played a 12-game schedule and passing was not as common an option as it became later. Only once did he play for a team that finished above .500 and he never competed in the postseason. But he was a feared defender and earned the nickname “Hawk” as a paradox to the fact that he had one eye. Three times he picked off nine passes in a season and in 1956 he led the league with 244 yards in returns. He took back five interceptions for touchdowns.
“He happened to be one of the best centerfielders whoever played the game,” Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Berry said in 2013. “Bobby Dillon was one of the most superior athletes you’ll ever find in the NFL. He had tremendous speed. Great brains. Great range. Great instinct.”
Born on a Pendleton farm in 1930, Dillon’s was a life and football career that overcame the obstacle of losing his right eye as youngster. When he was 6 he caught metal shavings in his eye while watching his father work a bandsaw. While being bothered continuously by that injury, Dillon wore eyeglasses that were made of actual glass at the time. As a 12-year-old he was accidentally hit in the face with a board, shattering his glasses with the shards going into his eye. He lost the eye, but it didn’t deter him from a stellar football career.
“He never felt handicapped by that,” Gooch said. “Sometimes the hospital would call Daddy when a child had to lose an eye and he would go up there and encourage them. He would tell them you can adjust.”
Dillon played for the 1940s Wildcats under Ted Dawson before moving on to an All-American career at Texas under Blair Cherry and Ed Price. The Packers took him in the third round of the 1952 NFL draft. He only missed two games in his career, though he battled back from multiple concussions in a time when that injury wasn’t taken as seriously as it is today.
“Old Bobby was smart. And he was tough,” said Dave Wanner, in 2004, who spent 42 years in the Packers’ organization and was a teammate of Dillon every year of his career. “He’d get knocked out a couple of times a game, but he’d come right back. When (Vince) Lombardi was here he talked about how Bobby was the best defensive back in the league at the time.”
Never making more than $16,000 a year as a player, Dillon initially retired after the 1958 season to remain year-round in Temple where he had a more stable job at Wilsonart. However, Lombardi took over as coach of the Packers in 1959 and coaxed another year out of Dillon. Lombardi considered Dillon one of just three players he inherited who were untouchable. Wilsonart agreed to hold Dillon’s job for him for one more season and he played an eighth and final year for the Packers. That team went 7-5, the only winning NFL season he ever participated in.
Dillon would ultimately become president of Wilsonart and a fixture in his hometown.
The call to the Hall didn’t occur in his lifetime, but Dillon was satisfied in the career he had on the field and the life he was able to provide his family. He died on Aug. 22 last year and was buried in his No. 44 Packers jersey. Now a bronze bust of him will remain eternally enshrined in Canton.
“I’m very thankful he finally got in,” Gooch said. “I’m sure he knows.”