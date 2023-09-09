Although unlicensed religious chaplains could be allowed to work at Texas public schools in mental health roles after legislators passed Senate Bill 763 in May, the Temple and Belton independent school districts indicated that they have no current plans to shift away from traditional counselors.
The Texas House of Representatives approved the legislation in an 84-60 vote.
Temple ISD
“We don’t have any plans to replace counselors or anything like that with chaplains,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram.
However, the Temple ISD school board still could adopt a resolution regarding Senate Bill 763 at a future meeting to give the district flexibility when it comes to hirings.
“If you have countless positions that go unfilled for a long period of time, then maybe it’s an opportunity to fill them,” Ott said. “But I do know that chaplains and counselors have two completely different skill sets.”
School districts will have a months-long period to adopt a resolution with standards and requirements of their choosing.
“We have not adopted a resolution yet,” Ott, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year, said. “We are taking it to a future board meeting, but the recommendation will be to adopt it for the purpose of flexibility.”
The last time faith leaders from the Temple-area community took to the halls of a Temple ISD campus was in February when they checked on students from their respective congregations.
It was an opportunity that the superintendent orchestrated in the wake of the Carmen DeCruz verdict. A jury of 12 Bell County residents had found the former Temple Police officer, a Killeen resident, not guilty of two charges — second-degree felony manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide — for the shooting death of Temple resident Michael Dean on Dec. 2, 2019.
“I have a group text that I keep with pastors to have a relationship with their churches,” Ott said at the time. “They always tell me, ‘You can call us anytime,’ and so I took them up on their offer. I just wanted to get ahead of things and thought that this would be a great opportunity to call on our spiritual ladders across the community from all different denominations.”
He emphasized how the district was more than happy to provide an additional layer of love and support for the campus’ nearly 2,300-student population.
“They were very excited to see the facilities, walk around, and just be among our students to assure them that they’re safe in this community and that they’re cared for,” Ott said. “In fact, some of the pastors came with a list of names of students that they were going to check on for parents and grandparents. It was really extraordinary to watch.”
He stressed that these faith leaders were not there to proselytize or attempt to convert students from one religion to another — a fear many believe could happen with Senate Bill 763 in place.
“They were there just as caring adults that identify with many of our students and staff members,” Ott said. “We didn’t force them on students or students on them, but were just available to them. There was a very positive reaction in our community.”
Belton ISD
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith emphasized how his district has been advocating for increased support for mental health resources since last October when trustees adopted its new legislative priorities.
“Throughout the last session, we asked lawmakers to fund ratios of 250 students per 1 counselor or provide additional resources for access to mental health professionals,” he told the Telegram in an email. “So while we appreciate that lawmakers are recognizing the need to support student mental health, this law falls short because it does not adequately meet the ongoing needs of students.”
However, no final decision has been made yet for Belton ISD. Administrators plan to discuss the new law and any potential implications with trustees at a future meeting in the near future.
“Our board always prioritizes doing what’s best for students, so I’m confident they will thoughtfully consider the issue before making a decision,” Smith said. “We are blessed in this community to have great relationships with our faith-based partners, and we are thankful to have counseling staff to support every BISD campus.”
Opposition to legislation
Carisa Lopez, the senior political director for the progressive Texas Freedom Network, called the legislation — that would allow Texas Public Schools to place safety funds toward their presence on campus — “egregious.”
“Our elected officials have squandered their opportunity to pass meaningful legislation that would keep kids safe, like common sense gun reform or bills addressing the school counselor and teacher shortage,” she said in a report by the Texas Tribune.
Other opponents, including some religious leaders, also have noted issues with the legislation.
“This is not what a real chaplaincy program looks like,” Joshua Houston of Texas Impact, an interfaith organization that advocates on behalf of some of the state’s largest religious groups, said in a report by the Texas Tribune. “We have chaplains as members. We have seminaries as members that train chaplains. They all have qualifications. In this bill, they are completely unqualified.”