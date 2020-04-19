With Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s executive order extending school closures through the remainder of the academic year, Bell County private schools are ready to maintain their remote learning teaching models.
“We haven’t skipped a beat since the shutdown. We’ve really been focusing on teaching the essential nuggets of each discipline … What the students need to be successful next year,” Karen Luckett, Central Texas Christian School’s dean of students, told the Telegram.
Luckett said students will continue to utilize both physical and digital learning materials after Abbott announced Friday all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
“Our high school was already set up on Google Classroom, because we have been training our kids to turn in work online like they would in college. So they were already ready to go,” Luckett said.
CTCS’s middle school and elementary school followed suit and began transitioning to a remote learning model during the campus’ first week of closures. Although elementary-aged students have since transferred over to Google Classroom, their introduction to remote learning was through distributed packets.
“The first week after spring break we cleaned out kids’ lockers, got their textbooks and had their parents drive through to pick up their textbooks,” Luckett said. “Across the school students have scheduled meeting times with each class, and kids can email questions or privately Zoom with the teacher, if needed.”
Holy Trinity Catholic High School also is keeping its students, family and friends engaged through their shared sense of community.
“One of the attributes our students and families appreciate most about our school is the sense of community — we are more like a large family than a small school,” Julie Enriquez, Holy Trinity’s director of admissions, said. “We have been keeping our community connected through posting our students’ videos of the morning announcements, livestreaming our chapel time with students conducting the prayers and worship music, a virtual spirit week, and a weekly Mass, among other things.”
Outside of their coursework, Enriquez said Holy Trinity students have been aiding their neighbors through the stitching and delivering of face masks to help local doctors and nurses.
CTCS’s athletic department has been working with the students remotely to help maintain their athletic development. Luckett noted how the athletic department is sending out weekly workouts via email to keep athletes in shape.
Luckett said she is pleased with how students, who may have struggled with course material in the past, are now excelling. CTCS locked in students’ GPAs at the end of their third nine-weeks grading period.
“We have changed the weighting with some of our grading,” Luckett said. “The elementary and middle schools are going to a pass-fail (system). We’re still taking number grades, but it will be pass-fail. We’re still taking number grades at the high school ... But at the end of the nine weeks, students can choose two classes to be pass-fail.”
Holy Trinity, however, has not locked in student GPAs just yet, citing the need to still determine how classes and remaining assignments will be graded.
“We’re debating whether we will give them a pass-fail for the last quarter, have them keep their grades they are currently earning, or give them the choice of which one they would prefer,” Enriquez said. “Since some students are finding the distance learning more challenging while others seem to be thriving … we don’t want to penalize anyone for having difficulties during this unprecedented experience.”
Luckett emphasized how she is trying to provide their seniors with a little surprise visit each week — surprises that one day left seniors with rolls of toilet paper being hurled toward them.
“The first week of (remote learning) we brought them a roll of toilet paper with a note. When they came to the front door, we threw it at them and said, ‘we’re TP’ing your house’,” Luckett said, noting the joke about providing them a now-treasured commodity.
“We’re still getting that face-to-face with them. Keeping distance but still connecting and trying to make their senior year a little fun,” Luckett said.