Temple and Belton school districts will ease into their respective holiday breaks as the two districts give their students early release in the final two class days this week.
Belton ISD will begin their holiday break Friday, while Temple ISD starts the following Monday.
Here are early release schedules:
Wednesday
Belton ISD middle schools — 1 p.m.
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow — 1:10 p.m.
Secondary Disciplinary Alternative Education Program — 12:15 p.m.
Belton High School — 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
Belton ISD
Belton Early Childhood School — noon.
BISD elementary schools — 12:15 p.m.
BISD middle schools — 1 p.m.
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow — 1:10 p.m.
Belton High School — 1:35 p.m.
Disciplinary Alternative Education Program — 12:15 p.m.
Temple ISD
TISD middle schools — 12:30 p.m.
Temple High School — 1 p.m.
Friday
Temple ISD
TISD elementary schools — noon.
Pre-K — 12:15 p.m.
TISD middle schools — 12:30 p.m.
Temple High School — 1 p.m.
Students in Temple and Belton school district both will return to classes on Wednesday, Jan. 8.